Focus needed on figures, health chiefs are told

Health chiefs in Argyll and Bute have been accused of failing to listen to the public – by one of their own board members.

Betty Rhodick, a public representative on the integration joint board (IJB) of the area’s health and social care partnership (HSCP) made the claim during discussion of a report on the closure of the Knapdale dementia ward in Lochgilphead.

An assurance report was delivered to IJB members on the process of closing the ward – a move the board approved in March.

IJB members were asked at their meeting on Wednesday November 25 to note that decision, which also saw an enhanced community dementia model progressed.

Ms Rhodick said: ‘I still say we cannot take any decisions because of the figures of how many people are placed 30 miles plus outside the locality. Surely to goodness we should have a plan.

‘I am also quite annoyed that Fyne View has closed, because it cost a lot to get it up and running, so that is money down the drain.

‘The public want to have facilities in their area and we cannot have decisions made without proper focus on figures before us.’

Fyne View was a Lochgilphead-based care facility for dementia sufferers which was revealed to have closed its doors in November.

Caroline Cherry, head of adult services with the HSCP, responded: ‘I totally hear Ms Rhodick’s concerns. But the purpose of this paper is not to go over decisions that have been made, it is to look at the audit trail.’

Ms Rhodick then said: ‘Councillor Gary Mulvaney (board member) has said that the decision has been taken and the report reiterates that.

‘But it didn’t matter how many times people pled with the board to listen and understand, especially in a smaller area like this.

‘The consultation was not a consultation. People were asked along for their views and officers turned and told the public what they were doing. They were putting the cart before the horse.

‘The community will be really angry as nobody is listening. The decision was made months ago with one public consultation. It should have been two or three to get proper feedback.

‘Officers said what was happening and it was an option that nobody knew about.

‘Everything has been massaged for the IJB’s benefit. They are not listening.’

Councillor Mulvaney said in reply: ‘This paper is reiterating what we have already decided and we are reopening a debate we had a number of months ago.

‘We now have a board member going back through things to which officers are in no position to respond.

‘I know Ms Rhodick feels strongly about this issue but the decisions have been taken and you cannot make comments like those.

‘It is just not appropriate for a board member. I suggest we move on.’

Ms Cherry’s report said it was produced with the aim of ensuring there is ‘clear oversight and assurance on decision-making’ on Knapdale’s closure.