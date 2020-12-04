Award puts schools at the top of the class
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Learning links with a distillery on Islay and the seas around Hawaii have earned two island schools top marks for learning.
Bowmore Primary School and Port Ellen Primary School on Islay are among 19 places of education awarded a full Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Nation Award, by Education Scotland.
To earn the award, Bowmore Primary School has been looking at tackling gender stereotypes and promoting equality in relation to STEM while Port Ellen Primary School has marine biology links with Orkney, Hawaii and the Maldives. Both schools are developing a distillery project together that is rooted in the heart of Islay’s economy and traditions.
In September 2019, Education Scotland launched the STEM Nation Award programme as a pilot to promote and build on the learning of those subjects and since then more than 70 schools and early learning and childcare settings countrywide have got involved.
The schools had to look at how STEM worked in their classrooms, identify the best bits then look for ways to develop it before presenting that information to a panel backed up with improvement plans, photographs, video links and examples of engagement with partners and the school community through social media. The final stage of the process was virtual validation conversations.
Validators for the STEM Nation Award praised Bowmore and Port Ellen primaries for how they have embraced partnerships in their community, across Scotland and beyond.
Education Scotland’s Strategic Director Alan Armstrong said: ‘Throughout the STEM Nation Award pilot we have seen an inspiring breadth of STEM learning experiences across Scotland, with pupils developing 21st century skills.
‘Education Scotland is delighted to award the full STEM Nation Award to Bowmore Primary School and Port Ellen Primary School. Both schools have demonstrated rich, engaging and varied STEM experiences for learners.’
And Science Minister Richard Lochhead said: ‘Many congratulations to those schools who have achieved STEM Nation Awards.
‘The efforts of those schools to offer pupils the chance to develop skills and awareness of STEM subjects will open up fantastic career opportunities and help to make sure the workforce of the future is equipped to protect Scotland’s reputation as a true science and technology nation.’
Argyll and Bute Council’s Policy Lead for Education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, added: ‘Argyll and Bute has a track record for excellence in STEM learning experiences in our schools. With local key sectors including creative industries, aquaculture and renewable energy, it’s important our young people are well-equipped with skills our economy needs for the future – either at home or further afield.
‘Congratulations to Port Ellen and Bowmore primaries and good luck to North Bute Primary which has just completed the first step in achieving this award.’
Caption: Port Ellen’s Early Learning Centre enjoying an outdoor lesson on the seashore. NO_T49_ELCseashore