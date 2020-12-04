Argyll’s tier level stays the same
Latest Covid figures covering the final week of November revealed there have been fewer than five new cases in the greater Lochgilphead area.
This week Scotland’s first minister continued on her cautious pathway out of Covid-19 with no changes being made anywhere in Scotland to the current tiered restrictions.
Argyll and Bute will remain in tier two while 11 councils, most in the west of Scotland, will stay in level four until December 11.
Next week’s review of tier levels ‘will be more substantial than today’s’, Ms Sturgeon told a briefing on Tuesday.
Across Argyll between November 22 and 28 there were 61 new positive cases. Out of a population of 3,657 in greater Lochgilphead , there was between one and four cases reported in that time period. Exact figures are not given when the number is fewer than five so that anonymity can be protected, says Public Health Scotland.
In that same week there were also no new cases recorded in Knapdale or Mid Argyll.