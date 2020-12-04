Announcements – December 4, 2020

DEATHS

BROWN – Peacefully at Strathcarron Hospice, Denny, on November 24, 2020, Mary Ann Brown, in her 79th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Eddie Brown, much loved mum of Karen and Edward and a loving granny of Katie. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Mary Ann’s funeral will take place on Saturday, December 5. The cortege will leave the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church at 11.30 a.m. We will turn, travel along Longrow onto Aqualibrium Avenue, round the Cross and down the dual carriageway on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Mary Ann may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MACCALLUM – Peacefully in Peninver, on November 30, 2020, Edward MacCallum (Eddie) in his 84th year, dearly beloved husband of Beryl, much loved dad of Edward and Angela, father-in-law of Iain, cherished friend of Jill, devoted loving papa of Christopher and Lewis and a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Eddie’s funeral will take place on Friday, December 4. The cortege will leave the home address, Craig View, Peninver at 1.00 p.m. after a short prayer. We will travel to Campbeltown, via George Street, the Esplanade round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Eddie may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

McCOY – Peacefully in the Sunshine Room at the Campbeltown Hospital, on the November 30, 2020, Margaret Mccoy nee Briggs, in her 79th year, 5 Lochruan Road, Campbeltown and formerly of Port Crannaig Cottage, Carradale, dearly beloved wife of Kenneth McCoy, much loved mum of Andrew, Alison and Judith and loving Nain to Daniel and Jordan and Granny to Dylan. Funeral Service Private in line with current government guidelines. Margaret’s funeral will take place on Tuesday 8th December. The cortege will leave the St Kierans R.C. Church at 11.40 a.m. We will turn travel along Argyll Street, Main Street round the Cross and across the Esplanade on our way to Brackley Cemetery, Carradale. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Margaret may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MORANS – Suddenly but peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on November 29, 2020, Robert Crawford Morans, in his 88th year, formerly of Millers Park, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Bena Morans, much loved daddy of Margaret and Jan, loving papa of Cole, Jett, and Eden and a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

PATE – Peacefully at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on November 27, 2020, David Robertson Pate (Davy), in his 69th year, of Tigh Baan, Ford and formerly Slockavullin. Beloved husband of Myra (née Campbell), much loved Dad of Colin, Richard and Laura. Dearly loved Papa of Sophie, Keira and Hanna; Jamie and Anna; Pat and Martyna. A much loved brother of Guy and Nancy. A dear uncle, brother-in-law and cousin to all the family. A private funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Sadly missed.

WILSON – Suddenly but peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 30, 2020, Alexander Aitken Wilson, in his 93rd year, Glenburn, Drumore and formerly of Fallside Farm, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Amy Anderson, loving dad of Alison, Marjory and Alistair, father-in-law of Iain and Margaret, beloved grampa of Gavin, Elaine, Ross, Darren, Lauren, Ryan, Brendan and Declan, great-grandfather of Rhuairidh, Nathan, Bree and Eilidh and a loving brother and uncle.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MUNRO – The family of the late James Munro would like to thank all friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and messages of sympathy. Also, thank you to Belinda Braithwaite for a lovely humanist service, Donald MacDonald funeral service and Morna for the beautiful flower tributes. James will be missed by us all.

RUSSELL – The family of the late Douglas Russell would like to thank all relatives, friends, and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, messages, phone calls and baking following their sad loss. Sincere thanks for the care and support given to Douglas from the Scottish Air Ambulance and all the members of staff involved at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, Campbeltown Hospital and Southend Surgery. Our heartfelt thanks are given to everyone who paid their respects while the cortege made its way to Keil Cemetery, very humbling. Special thanks to the Rev. Steve Fulcher for a very personal and fitting service to Douglas and to Ross Conner for piping at the graveside. Thank you to Frances and Ian for the wonderful catering at the family home and to Hayley and Lorraine, Fresh Connections for the beautiful floral tributes. Finally, our grateful thanks to Kenneth Blair, Kelly and Rhys for their support, professionalism, and compassion throughout.

SMITH – Duncan and Jane would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, phone calls, hampers and messages of condolence received following the sad loss of their beloved mum, Jean. Sincere thanks to Rev William Crossan for a comforting service at the church and graveside; to Kenneth Blair and staff of T A Blair Funeral Directors, for their kindness, compassion and professionalism throughout. To Maggie Wilkinson and the District Nurses for their support over the last few months and the Ardshiel Hotel for the lovely tea. Finally a heartfelt thanks to everyone who turned out to pay their respects on mum’s final journey, we were very moved. She will be sorely missed.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – Treasured memories of Margaret, a loving mum, granny and great-granny, passed away December 6, 2019.

Missed every minute of the day.

– John, Lorna, Neil and families.

CAMPBELL – Hugh, who passed away December 2, 2007.

Always in our thoughts.

Sadly missed.

– Ivor, Shauna, Robert and great-grandchildren.

GALBRAITH – In ever loving memory of Archie, died December 3, 2019, dearly beloved husband, dad, father-in-law and adored grampa.

Loved and remembered always.

– Annie and all the family.

MARTIN – Treasured memories of Marion, a much loved mum and granny, who passed away on December 2, 1997.

Will love and miss you always.

– Nichola, John, Kyra, Mathew and Blake xxxxx

YOUNG – In loving memory of our dear Shona, who died on November 26, 2013.

Always in our thoughts.

– Love from all the family.