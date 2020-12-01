Wishlist comes to marine medics’ rescue

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

Marine medics, who rescued a seal with a fish lure stuck in its mouth, are hoping supporters will log on to their online Christmas wishlist to help keep up the good work.

Across Argyll so far this year there have been 24 rescues, almost double the number in 2018, says Heidi Holland, who is the area co-ordinator for charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR)

The Argyll team has 26 active medics from all walks of life signed up and wants to hear from anyone interested in joining the team with a plan to run a training course next year so they are ready to help whales, dolphins, porpoise and other marine mammals in their time of need.

‘Despite our name, people don’t have to be divers to come and join us. We have had 24 call-outs in Argyll so far this year, so we need as much support as we can get from people wanting to train up as medics and from people happy to help us fund-raise,’ added Heidi.

As well as the charity looking for more fundraisers it has created an Amazon wishlist where people can go and buy much-needed kit this Christmas from crates and carriers to collapsible buckets and hydration pipes, as well as volunteers’ facemasks.

Last month the charity was called to Oban after a seal was spotted on the beach close to the esplanade with a bright pink fish lure stuck in its mouth.

Wildlife photographer John Spiers, a member of Argyll Nature, spotted the distressed seal and raised the alarm.

BDMLR volunteers carried out a search for the stricken seal, which had disappeared back into the water but was found a while later closer to the sailing club.

The seal was taken to a vet to have the lure removed and be treated with antibiotics before being taken back to the sea and released. Mr Spiers was there with his camera to catch the happy moment.

‘It was a wonderful moment to see it swim out; it was a great outcome. The poor thing must’ve been in a lot of discomfort with the lure stuck in its mouth. You could tell it was poorly, it looked a bit thin. It’s back was arched and that wasn’t normal,’ he said.

And Heidi added: ‘We think the seal was one of this year’s pups. If we hadn’t been able to carry out the rescue then it’s likely it would have not been able to survive.

‘It’s also a reminder to people about trying to protect wildlife from waste and fishing tackle. It can be lethal.’

To support Argyll’s branch of BDMLR go to bdmlr.org.uk