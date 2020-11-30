Chough conservation effective, but more action needed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Conservation measures on Islay to help save the threatened red-billed chough have been effective in preventing further large population declines.

A new report published by NatureScot – formerly Scottish Natural Heritage – found that supplementary feeding and parasite treatment have been successful.

NatureScot will now fund the measures for a further two years to support the population, while exploring longer-term recovery options.

Red-billed chough numbers in Scotland have declined and are currently restricted to the islands of Islay and Colonsay, where there were fewer than 50 pairs in 2018.

The birds are threatened by lack of food – affecting first year survival – parasites and low genetic diversity.

NatureScot funded an emergency supplementary feeding programme from 2010 at multiple sites on Islay with treatment of parasites from 2014, alongside monitoring of the population.

The report, however, found also that further measures will be needed longer term to stabilise the species, including habitat improvements and reinforcing the population with birds from other UK populations to reduce in-breeding.

The detailed analysis has been possible thanks to long-term monitoring by the Scottish Chough Study Group, RSPB Scotland, Aberdeen and Glasgow universities and SRUC, which began in 1983.

NatureScot ornithologist Dr Jessica Shaw said: ‘This robust report is the culmination of years of practical and scientific work to prevent the loss of chough from Scotland, with painstaking work by committed individuals on the islands.

‘The report makes several recommendations for the longer term, and we will now explore options for the future, in consultation with partners in Scottish Government and the Scottish Chough Forum.’

Professor Davy McCracken, of the Scottish Chough Study Group, said: ‘We look forward to contributing to further key work, especially to improve feeding habitats for chough. This should focus on key grassland fields where adults take their young to feed after fledging, and on those sand dune systems of crucial importance to chough for the early years of their lives.’