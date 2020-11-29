Police report – November 27, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

Possession of drugs

A 31-year-old man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal after a car was stopped and searched by police, at around 1.35am on Tuesday November 17 on the A83 at Lochgilphead, and a quantity of cannabis and amphetamine found.

Recordable warning

At about 9.35pm on Wednesday November 18 in MacMillan Court, Ardrishaig, a man aged 18 was searched by police and found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

He was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.

Drunk in charge of vehicle

On Wednesday November 18 on the A83 in Inveraray, a 33-year-old man was found in a vehicle at around 11pm and was arrested for being in charge of it while under the influence of alcohol. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

At the same incident, another man aged 26 who was in the vehicle was searched and was found to be in possession of cannabis. He was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.

Serious assault

About 4.30am on Thursday November 19, at Mid Argyll Hospital, a 42-year-old man was arrested for having earlier that night having seriously assaulted another man in Cairnbaan.

The man was later charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Theft of equipment

Between 10am on Friday November 13 and 8.30am on Monday November 16, at Lingerton Waste Disposal Site, Lochgilphead, an orange and white Stihl stone saw was stolen. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Abusing staff, police assault and theft

A 29-year-old man was arrested for behaving in an abusive manner and obstructing staff at Mid Argyll Hospital at around 10pm on Friday November 20. The man reportedly struggled with and assaulted police officers and was also found to be in possession of cannabis and stolen items from the hospital. The man was charged, held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Damaged by lorry

About 1.25pm on Friday November 20, on the A83 near Clachan, a red Vauxhall Insignia car, travelling south, was damaged by having the driver’s mirror struck by a north-bound wide load lorry which failed to stop and report the collision. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Abusive behaviour and assault

On Friday November 20 in Port Askaig, Islay at around 1.15am, a man, 29, was arrested after reportedly behaving in an abusive manner and attempting to assault another man. The 29-year-old was charged and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.