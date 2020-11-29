Letters to the editor – November 27, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

Councillors should ‘hang their heads’

Sir,

I write regarding recent calls for an independent investigation into the historic bullying and harassment of health and care staff within Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership.

It is comforting to see that both Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara and Mid Argyll Councillor Dougie Philand have been diligently pressing for a ‘long overdue and absolutely necessary process’.

Every Argyll and Bute councillor who voted against an independent investigation has absolutely no grasp whatsoever of the reality of the pain and suffering that all the ‘victims’ of these incidents have had to go through, and they should all hang their heads in shame.

Name and address supplied

A83 consultation muddled

Sir,

In response to Sir William Lithgow’s proposed tunnel solution to the ongoing crisis at the Rest and Be Thankful (A83), I have several reservations.

My principal concern is that there is no obvious connection with the B828 road down Gleann Mor to Lochgoilhead, Carrick Castle and the Drimsynie Holiday Village. The current bus stop and car park at the head of Glen Croe would also be bypassed. This is an important public transport link for local residents.

The consultation launched by the Scottish Government’s Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson is a muddled exercise. It confuses the urgent need to decide on an alternative route for a new road through Glen Croe with the much longer-term strategic transport options for improving connectivity between Argyll and west-central Scotland.

Most of the strategic options involve a number of new civil engineering challenges including the construction of bridges over Loch Long and Loch Fyne and extensive road building, both new and upgraded. For reasons of cost and complexity, none of these options are likely to be implemented within this decade.

Whatever long-term strategy options may be investigated for their feasibility, there remains the urgent need to build a new road in Glen Croe. It will always be necessary to link the communities of Arrochar/Tarbet (and its train station) with Loch Goil, Cairndow, north Loch Fyne, Inveraray and beyond with the A82.

I note that both my local community council in Loch Goil and Argyll and Bute Council support the route that follows the existing forest track on the opposite side of the glen from the Rest and Be Thankful without a similar risk of landslides. Compared with the strategic options, this is a modest length of road to construct.

The sooner that steps are taken to realise this solution the better it will be for all who currently suffer the increasingly frequent road closures due to climate change and the unstable hill.

Alastair R Moodie, Lochgoilhead

Online bullying of children

Sir,

Every year thousands of children contact Childline about being bullied online and tell us that they feel it is hard to escape from.

Lockdown has intensified these feelings for many and since April we’ve counselled more than 1,500 children and young people across the UK about online bullying.

Children have told us about people sending threatening or abusive messages and being pressured into engaging in sexual conversations. Others have shared that they’ve been excluded from online games by other children, while some spoke of online identities being stolen to embarrass or cause trouble while using their name.

Before lockdown measures were first introduced this year, the average monthly number of counselling session with children about online bullying was 134. Between April and October that value increased by 70 per cent to a monthly average of 228.

This is worrying, particularly as we continue to adhere to strict social-distancing restrictions across Scotland and children continue to spend more time online. Bullying can have a long-term impact on the mental wellbeing of a child and, as we mark Anti Bullying Week this month and beyond, it’s important to ensure that every child knows who they can turn to for support.

If a parent thinks their child is being bullied online, it can be hard to remain calm, but it’s crucial not to overwhelm a child with questions. Taking their device away is likely to make them feel like whatever has happened is their fault; instead, it’s helpful to listen to their worries, suggest they take some time away from certain apps, and provide them with reassurance.

Adeniyi Alade, service head of Childline at NSPCC Scotland

Devolution is under threat

Sir,

Boris Johnson’s comment that devolution has been ‘a disaster north of the border’ and ‘Tony Blair’s worst mistake’ should hardly come as a surprise to anyone.

The Tories have never been great supporters of devolution, vehemently opposing both the referendums in 1979 on establishing a Scottish Assembly and in 1997 on the Scottish Parliament.

Most recently the devolution power grab that is highlighted in the Internal Market Bill simply reinforces this stance.

The Scottish Social Attitudes survey (2019) on constitutional preference found that only seven per cent favour abolition of the Scottish Parliament and it found that trust in the Scottish Government sits at four times that of the UK Government. This points to it hardly being a disaster.

For those accused of scaremongering that there is a threat to Holyrood, Mr Johnson’s comments are clear vindication. The irony of all this being that devolution has given new life to the Scottish Conservatives after its wipe out in 1997 and it is now the opposition in the Scottish Parliament.

Be under no doubt that the Scottish Parliament, which was hard fought for, is under threat and we must do all in our power to defend it.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh