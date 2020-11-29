Charity gifts defibrillator to Inveraray primary
An Argyll charity normally found supporting first aid care in west Africa is turning its attention closer to home.
As a way of thanking the community for its support since it was set up in 2009, First Aid 4 Gambia last week presented an automated external defibrillator unit to Inveraray Primary School.
The charity will also offer free first aid training for the wider Inveraray community, likely to take place in the spring or summer of 2021 – coronavirus permitting.
Follow-up training on operating the school defibrillator will be carried out for staff.
Co-founder of the charity Bill Nelson said: ‘At the moment we are providing training and equipment to help around 23,000 Gambian school children across 82 schools and communities, but we wanted to give something back to the community that has supported us since we began.’
Bill also confirmed that community first aid training will be delivered by First Aid 4 Gambia trustee and ambulance technician George Carruthers.
Inveraray Primary School head teacher Jay Helbert said: ‘We would like to thank Bill and First Aid 4 Gambia for this generous donation, and we are delighted to continue our long association with the charity.’
The charity has been selected as one of the good causes for support under the Co-op community fund in Inveraray, and Bill added: ‘If anyone wants to select First Aid 4 Gambia for support through the Co-op, it would be very much appreciated.’