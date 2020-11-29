£8 million fund announced to improve cycling facilities
The Scottish Government and sportscotland are calling for clubs and community organisations in Argyll and Bute to submit proposals for an £8 million fund to improve cycling facilities across the country.
The national Cycling Facilities Fund will capitalise on the upsurge of interest in cycling by developing a network of accessible, inclusive and inspiring facilities that encourage people of all ages to ride bikes.
It will also deliver a tangible benefit which is part of the wider policy objectives driving the forthcoming 2023 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Cycling World Championships, which will take place in Glasgow and Scotland.
The fund, which is open to clubs, education establishments, local authorities or leisure trusts, charitable organisations, community sport hubs and community organisations, has been made possible through a £4 million commitment of capital funding from the Scottish Government and £4 million of National Lottery funding from sportscotland.
This significant investment in infrastructure will be delivered over the next two years through a partnership between Scottish Cycling and sportscotland.
The ambition is for the Cycling Facilities Fund to provide accessible community and club facilities that inspire new and existing cyclists to make cycling a sport for life.
Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland, said: ‘Thanks to this new fund, we have a unique opportunity to harness the growing interest in cycling and to promote health and wellbeing, taking a significant step towards our vision of an active Scotland where everyone sees sport as a way of life.
‘Accessible community facilities across Scotland will help us achieve this vision and are only possible thanks to the continued support of a range of partners including the Scottish Government, Scottish Cycling, the National Lottery and of course National Lottery players.’
Working closely with Scottish Cycling, sportscotland has developed clear guidance to identify priorities to ensure projects can make a lasting impact. Projects can bid for awards up to £100,000 for smaller ‘inspire’ projects and up to £500,000 for club and hub projects.
The three key objectives for the fund are to:
- Inspire the nation to cycle by developing accessible, inclusive and inspiring facilities.
- Grow and develop club and community cycling through multi-discipline hubs with safe coaching and skills development areas.
- To develop the events infrastructure by building or upgrading facilities capable of hosting local and regional events.
More information on the fund is available on the sportscotland website.
And don't forget – cycling is fun!