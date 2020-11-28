Tarbert pylon workers’ site approved
Plans to site 40 caravans near Tarbert for workers on the Inveraray to Crossaig overhead line project have been given the go-ahead.
Contractor Balfour Beatty submitted an application for temporarily facilities at a vacant site between West Loch Shores and Tarbert Holiday Park, with around 80 more workers expected in coming months.
In a statement to the council a Balfour Beatty spokesperson said the proposal involved self contained living and toilet units with parking for personal and commercial vehicles.
After facing opposition to similar plans in Whitehouse and Furnace, the company had looked for a site ‘more sympathetic to the community whilst providing sufficient facilities and space for our operatives’.
A council planning officer noted that workers will need to access local shops, but measures such as face coverings, hand sanitiser and social distancing would help protect others.
With no objections, the application was approved.
PIC:
The camp will be for workers on the Inveraray-Crossaig overhead line upgrade. 51_a45_Pylons01