News from the districts – November 27, 2020

Tarbert and Skipness

The parish of Tarbert Loch Fyne and Kilberry linked with Skipness has a new minister.

On Sunday November 22, Reverend Lyn Peden was inducted as minister to the linked parishes.

Due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, the presbytery was represented at the induction service by the moderator, clerk, Reverend Chris Fulcher and local commissioned elders.

The parish, which dates back to 1392, currently has more than 100 members and adherents, from Tarbert, Kilberry and Skipness churches.

Craobh Haven

After the best part of five years, Wil Craig and Molly MacFarlane have decided to call it a day running the Lord of the Isles pub and restaurant at Craobh Haven.

A social media post last week announcing their decision attracted a flood of comments expressing sadness at the news.

Molly and Wil said: ‘This year hasn’t been easy we must admit, but the support we have had from our loyal customers has been second to none.

‘There are too many names to mention but I’m sure you know who you all are! We will have some amazing memories to take away with us – all the weddings, West Highland Yachting Week, Bazza’s Bingo, the talented musicians that have graced the LOTI stage, some terrible dancing and some worse joke telling. There have been some lows but so, so many highs!

‘It’s been an honour being part of this fantastic community.

‘A big thank you to all the staff, past and present, who have worked tirelessly and without complaint (well sometimes) during the busy times and helping us to put LOTI back on the map.

‘Awards have been won (and lost – in Macdonalds in Glasgow at 1.30am to be exact!), friendships have been made and we have loved every minute.

‘Our final goodbye will be on Sunday December 6 and, whilst current restrictions stop us saying our goodbyes with you all personally at the bar, we will be sure to be back once we can, to support whoever has taken over the mantle and to raise a glass to what has been and to what is still to come.’

The Craobh village store will still be open until December 6, seven days a week between 11.30am and 8.30pm.

Islay and Jura

A £1 million project to ensure a robust and resilient power supply to the islands of Islay and Jura is now complete.

Working with principal contractor PLPC, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) completed upgrade works last week to refurbish the existing overhead network on Jura which has been delivering power to both Islay and Jura for around 60 years.

The project involved the replacement of essential equipment on the overhead circuit from Lagg towards Islay which is exposed to salt erosion from coastal air.

SSEN teams started work on Jura in October 2019 but had to temporarily pause works to replace the submarine electricity distribution cable connecting the island to mainland Scotland.

Ross Fenton, Head of SSEN South Caledonia region, said: ‘We’re pleased to complete this initial investment and would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their patience as we progressed these essential works to deliver a more robust electricity network and improve the service we provide to our customers on the islands.’

In addition to the completed works in Jura, SSEN is proposing to install an additional wooden pole overhead line circuit between Port Askaig and Port Ellen along with upgrades to the main substations on Islay, to further strengthen the resilience of the network powering homes and businesses on the islands.

PIC:

SSEN teams started work on Jura to upgrade overhead lines in October 2019. no_a48JuraElectricity02