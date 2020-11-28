Go wild with Lilia and Eilidh’s new book

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Two Mid Argyll women have launched a fundraising campaign to finance a new book about finding health and happiness through nature.

Former Ardrishaig hair salon owner Lilia Sinclair is co-author of Scotland’s Wild Medicine, while Lochgilphead photographer Eilidh Cameron provides the stunning pictures taken around the Argyll mainland, Mull and Morvern.

‘Scotland has one of the worst health pictures in the world,’ said Lilia.

‘Cancer, obesity and diabetes are rife, not to mention troubling numbers of people with anxiety and depression. But it doesn’t need to be this way; we live in a country that is abundant in wild food that can also act as our medicine.’

While lockdown has been a challenge, many people found themselves able to spend their limited exercise time in nature.

‘The best thing about all this is that it’s free,’ Lilia added. ‘Getting out into the woods, breathing fresh air, dipping in a loch or stream for that cold water natural high is something we can all do without too much difficulty.’

Lilia, along with co-writer Clare Holohan, a medical herbalist based in Morvern, are seeking crowdfunding support to raise £17,000 to cover print costs. Earlier this week the fund had passed the £9,000 mark.

Called ‘Scotland’s Wild Medicine: Reconnecting With Nature For Health, Well-Being And Healing’, the book offers a guide to foraging in Scotland throughout the seasons, covering three plants for each month throughout the year. Holohan describes each plant in detail for those new to foraging, what it’s good for in terms of food and remedies, and how it can be used.

Sinclair concentrates on the feel-good side of things, introducing simple ways to improve health and wellbeing from cold water immersion to breath work and meditation, all firmly rooted in nature.

Eilidh Cameron’s stunning photography intricately depicts each plant in the foraging section and reflects the beauty of Scotland in all her mercurial weather moods throughout the book.

‘I have a great passion for the Scottish landscape,’ explained Eilidh.

‘It’s been a privilege to photograph our beautiful country for this book, something I have developed from my usual wedding photography work where many people like to get married in special places outdoors, whether that’s a beach, an island or a glen. We are so lucky to live in the midst of all this stunning scenery. It’s good for the soul.’

Lilia concluded: ‘We need to help people to understand that their health and wellbeing is in their own hands.

‘Please get on Kickstarter and search for Scotland’s Wild Medicine and pledge for one of our books, which start at just £10. Our mission is to help people get healthy and happy – and stay that way.’