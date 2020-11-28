Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – November 27, 2020
Tiers for souvenirs
We are not clear just how differential Covid-19 tiers within Argyll and Bute would work, but it’s an interesting idea.
Looking at the infection rates, it seems to fluctuate quite widely in mainland areas week to week, so perhaps we would only be placing Argyll islands in a lower tier.
Scottish Government guidance tells us that people shouldn’t be travelling, unless it’s essential, between tiers, so perhaps there wouldn’t be a huge benefit from any loosening the businesses shackles. Central belt customers ideally wouldn’t travel from a tier three area to tier one on Islay, for example. Even if they tried, would they get over the Rest?
On which subject.
Horror film
Did you see the video released by BEAR Scotland showing the material sliding in ominously slow motion down the hill?
Gravity, of course, encourages that sort of thing and the hills are continually moving. But to see the footage really brought it home. The fear is that it will speed up at some point.
The road being closed is an inconvenience and adds cost to private and business travellers, but it’s better than being buried in a landslide.