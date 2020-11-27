Thought for the Week, November 27 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

Sunday is the first Sunday in Advent, that special time of waiting.

As Christians, we wait to celebrate again the birth of Christ and to hear once again that often told story of a baby and a manger.

We have heard it many times, yet it never loses its charm.

However, this Christmas will be dramatically different from any Christmas we have ever had. Usually we look forward to the Christmas lights and decorations brightening up the dark winter nights and bringing hope and cheer.

This year, we wait and wonder. We wonder what level our area will be in, we wonder what level our family and friends will be in, we wonder if we will be able to see them or have them in our homes or go to their homes.

We wonder. We watch the news and hope restrictions will be eased, but we are afraid of that too, as this could lead to the virus spreading. So we wait and watch and wonder – a bit like the shepherds of old, gathered on the hillside, waiting and watching and wondering.

It has been a tough few months and for many it has been a gruelling and harrowing few months.

How do we celebrate in such times?

Yet, I have heard so many people say: ‘Well I’m going to put up my tree and I’m going to do it early to bring some cheer into our lives.’

We are a people of hope, even in the darkest days.

We wait in the darkness for we know that even the darkest night has the first streaks of dawn to lighten the sky.

So as we approach the time of preparing to welcome the Christ child once again, we will wait hopefully.