Pulling together for festive sparkle
Volunteers organising Lochgilphead Christmas lights were delighted last weekend as a team of personnel from a number of Mid Argyll firms gave up their time to help put up the Christmas decorations in the town.
Ardrishaig received the same treatment after Stevie McCormick of MacLeod Construction took the lead to get the lights put up, with insurance organised by Ardrishaig Community Trust.
Volunteers from MacLeod Construction, West Coast Motors, George McNaughton and others worked hard over the weekend to get the lights in place.
On the company’s Facebook page, MacLeod Construction said: ‘Our thanks go to the volunteers and their businesses for their help. Great to see local businesses helping to light up our towns for Christmas. Finally, thanks to the Riverside Filling Station
cafe which provided the team with a well-deserved breakfast too.
‘Community spirit at its finest!’
Tarbert-based RDS Forestry offered free trees with delivery thrown in thanks to Peter McKerral and Co, and Lochgilphead’s tree was expected to arrive on Thursday November 26.
As reported in last week’s Advertiser, communities across Argyll and Bute will receive technical help only from the council after a planned decision to pull back from supporting Christmas lights and trees amid continuing pressure on funding.
Festive switch-on events are unlikely this year in the ongoing pandemic, but there will be other attractions.
Inveraray Community Council is planning a festive window dressing competition and other attractions to cheer up the winter, while the customary tree from Argyll Estates will brighten up the Royal Burgh.