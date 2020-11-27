New nursery brings life to Kilmory garden

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

As it opens its doors, the manager of MAKI Pups – Mid Argyll’s first fully outdoor nursery – says she is keen to work in collaboration with all local nurseries to promote the benefits of outdoor learning.

Based at Kilmory walled garden in Lochgilphead, MAKI Pups (a play on the commonly-used acronym for Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Isles) will provide up to 24 nursery places for children aged between three and five years old.

The original plan was for the nursery, operated by the charity Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT) to open in April, but coronavirus had other ideas, and Monday November 23 saw the nursery welcome its first youngsters.

The project has been guided by Inspiring Scotland, Argyll and Bute Council’s Early Years team, and the Care Inspectorate, with its purpose to enable children in Mid Argyll to experience fully outdoor pre-school education in an adventurous yet safe environment.

The garden includes an established woodland, an open lawn, avenue of trees and an enclosed area with raised beds, all there to be explored.

Nursery manager Erin Kennedy said: ‘The children can explore, build and learn through play without realising they’re learning.’

Businesses have been generous, donating items such as tyres, timber, pallets and drainage pipe. Erin explained: ‘These things might not seem much, but they could be anything to the children. Their creativity and imagination takes over.’

Erin, a fully qualified practitioner, who says she has ‘a passion for outdoor learning’, added: ‘It’s all about mental and physical wellbeing. It improves their resilience, they learn about life and how things change through the seasons.’

She continued: ‘We’re keen to build partnerships with other nurseries through visiting for outdoor sessions or blended placements between indoor and outdoor learning.

‘We’ve had an amazing response from the parents and families we’ve had in for a wee look before we opened. A lot of the kids didn’t want to leave, which speaks for itself.’

The children will be supported by Erin along with a team of four qualified and experienced outdoor nursery practitioners – Erin Kennedy, Kirsty Rolland, Lori Sylvan, Shuna Mercer and Susannah MacMillan – with the support of Julie Young, ACT development manager.

Planted borders will be revived, vegetable patches and polytunnels are planned along with a sensory garden. Not forgetting a Hobbit house, to be built in the wooded area.

There is shelter, though, in the form of a cosy bell tent, as well as water-free toilets – and coronavirus and hygiene requirements are fully met.

For more information, contact Erin Kennedy by email at erin@act-now.org.uk or call 07741 582560.