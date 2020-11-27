Dementia patients relocated as Fyne View closes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lochgilphead’s last facility caring for people with severe dementia has closed its doors.

It was in late March, the first week of pandemic lockdown, that Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board (IJB) – the group overseeing health and social care services in the region – rubber-stamped plans during a Zoom meeting to close Mid Argyll Hospital’s Knapdale specialist dementia ward, despite campaigners fighting hard to keep the facility open.

By April patients were moved from Knapdale ward to Fyne View in Lochgilphead, a modern facility, purpose-built for those with enhanced care needs.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) said at the time that patients would move on to care facilities, most likely in Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS area, when ‘appropriate placements, as agreed with their families, are available’.

Covid-19 delayed matters, but it has now been revealed that Fyne View closed its doors on Thursday November 19.

A spokesperson for the HSCP told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘All three patients who were cared for within Fyne View have been found suitable accommodation elsewhere.

‘We would like to thank the staff for their hard work over the last few months and we are currently working with them regarding suitable redeployment opportunities.

‘During what has been a challenging time for everyone, face-to-face contact was reduced. However, our dementia staff have continued to work hard to ensure close contact with patients and their families.

‘Our dementia services redesign group has been continuing to develop community specialist dementia care to allow many more people living with the condition to be supported to live longer in their own homes and communities across Argyll and Bute.’

Opponents of Knapdale ward’s closure – which included nurses, doctors, unions, patients’ families, councillors and other politicians – favoured an alternative which would have seen an enhanced community care model introduced, but with Knapdale ward upgraded to include dementia in-patient beds, day care and respite facilities and a base for community care staff.

At the IJB meeting in March, the only dissenting voice among voting members was chairman Keiron Green, who voiced his opinion that the time for this kind of decision was not in the midst of a public health emergency.