Buildings at Argyll and Bute Hospital are demolished

The latest phase of demolition work at the disused Argyll and Bute Hospital in Lochgilphead has seen a number of buildings cleared.

The original hospital block, designed by David Cousin, opened in 1863 as the Argyll District Asylum.

It was the first asylum to be built in Scotland following the 1857 Act and provided for patients from the Western Isles and Highlands. It became the Argyll and Bute District Asylum in 1868.

According to Historic Environment Scotland (HES): ‘The East House was a later development of the Argyll and Bute Hospital. It was built by Peddie and Kinnear to accommodate 120 ‘industrial inmates’.

‘Sited uphill above Lochgilphead, the numerous buildings of the hospital sit in extensive grounds. Buildings on the site include a boiler room, employees’ houses and the doctor’s house. There was also a lodge, a poorhouse, and the (old) Mid Argyll Hospital sits below the West House.’

By that time part of the NHS, and known as Argyll and Bute Hospital, a new 30-bed extension was added and officially opened by the Duchess of Kent in 1971.

After a period of decline, an application was submitted in 2014 to Argyll and Bute Council to redevelop the site as part of a ‘masterplan’ which, after older buildings were demolished, would potentially incorporate a new hospital for mental health care, with other parts of the site designated for housing, business and community purposes.

Plans were unveiled for a modern mental health building as patients were transferred to a ward within Mid Argyll Hospital in 2017 on an interim basis after Argyll and Bute Hospital closed to inpatients.

Ultimately the redevelopment and new building never transpired and the mental health unit in Mid Argyll Hospital became permanent.

Earlier this week a spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership said: ‘The partial demolition of buildings within the Argyll and Bute Hospital site is complete, with the contractor now sorting and clearing the rubble.

‘This in turn will be followed up with the installation of security fencing around the perimeter of the site.

‘The future of the site has yet to be determined.’

Taken in late October, these photographs show the demolition in progress.

