Argyllshire Advertiser hits the airwaves
Stories from this paper are being broadcast on the airwaves, thanks to a charity and the support of local radio.
Argyll Talking Newspapers charity volunteers have been, for many years, reading and recording stories from Argyll and Bute newspapers before sending them on USB sticks – free of charge – to people who find reading difficult.
When the coronavirus lockdown began in March, however, Argyll Talking Newspapers had to suspend services to its 125 listeners.
The charity first turned to its Facebook page to continue providing a service, but the team also approached local radio stations asking for help.
Campbeltown-based Argyll FM has stepped up to broadcast hour-long readings of the Argyllshire Advertiser, Campbeltown Courier and Ileach at midday each Monday.
‘I am pleased to report that Argyll FM has been working to schedule readings of the local newspapers for its area. The station has been so supportive and helpful, we can’t thank them enough in reaching out to our listeners in these difficult times,’ said Argyll Talking Newspapers chair Robin Finlay.
Tune in to Argyll FM on 106.5, 107.1 and 107.7 FM
For more information about Argyll Talking Newspapers and to hear weekly readings of your local newspaper, visit the Argyll Talking Newspapers Facebook page.
PIC:
Robin Finlay, chair of Argyll Talking Newspapers.