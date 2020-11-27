Announcements – November 27, 2020
BIRTH
THOMSON – To Heather née Smart and Neil on November 11, 2020, a beautiful son, Malcolm Neil. A brother for Hamish, second grandson for Hamish and Iona and fifth grandchild for Craig and Irene.
GOLDEN WEDDING
RUSSELL – WAGGETT – At Castlehill Church on November 29, 1970. Edward to Dorothy. Present address: 13 Millers Park, Campbeltown.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
BEATON – Frances and family would like to thank friends and family for their kind thoughts and sympathy, cards, letters and flowers, the support shown on the day of the funeral at the house and the graveside, following the sad passing of Robert. A special thanks to the wonderful care Robert received at home from nurses and carers. Thanks to Rev. Dr. Roderick Campbell for a comforting service; Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their dignified arrangements and Morna for beautiful flowers.
IN MEMORIAMS
ANDERSON – Isobell passed away on November 24, 2016.
Visit from a robin means we are never apart
My spirit lives forever deep within your heart.
– Margaret and Angus.
MACLEOD – Treasured memories of Murdo, who died November 29, 2017.
Missed every minute of every day.
– Jane and family.
STEWART – Inserted in loving memory of my dear grandmother, Agnes Mitchell McMillan, who died November 29, 1978.
A heart of gold stopped beating
Two willing hands lie still
The one who did so much for me
Is resting at God’s will.
Remembering not just today but every day.
– Johnnie.