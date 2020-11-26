‘They need us more than ever’ – plea to shop locally in person and online

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

People looking for festive presents have been urged not to automatically turn to international retail giants when shopping online.

Scotland Loves Local, a campaign led by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), aims to help the financial recovery from Covid-19 by supporting the nation’s economy from its grassroots.

Shoppers are being urged to support local businesses both virtually and in person.

The STP found that 80 per cent of businesses who responded to a survey in Argyll and Bute said they had the capacity to take online orders, with 10 per cent of them only making that possible since the start of lockdown in the spring.

Phil Prentice, STP’s chief officer, said: ‘Since the outbreak of coronavirus, shops across Argyll and Bute have gone above and beyond to find safe ways of staying in business and ensuring their loyal customers do not go without.

‘Many who’ve never traded online before have swiftly set up websites for shopping and ordering. The way they’ve taken off in such a short space of time is remarkable.

‘It’s critical for their immediate survival and the future of our high streets that we support local businesses whenever we can, whether physically or virtually. They need us now more than ever.’

With the lead up to Christmas a critical trading period, strong online sales are vital to those bolstering their in-store activities with digital services.

Mr Prentice added: ‘When shopping online, we need to look at what the stores close to us are offering and make a conscious effort to support them. Browse their online offers the same way you would the shop shelves.

‘By thinking local first online as well as in person, we are helping the people who live around us, protecting jobs in our communities and investing in the future by ensuring local businesses continue to be there for us.’

For more information about getting involved with the Scotland Loves Local campaign, go to www.lovelocal.scot.

CAPTION: The Scotland Love Local Santa thinks twice before buying internationally.