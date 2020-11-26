Islay woman selected as Holyrood candidate

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

An Islay resident has been selected as the SNP candidate for Argyll and Bute in next year’s elections to Holyrood.

Jenni Minto, who was born in Elgin and grew up in St Andrews, was chosen by Argyll and Bute SNP members after long-serving MSP Michael Russell announced his decision to stand down. He was elected to serve Argyll and Bute in 2011.

Jenni, manager of the Museum of Islay Life, said on social media: ‘I am so honoured to have been selected. A massive thank you to everyone who voted for me.’

She also thanked fellow candidates Councillor Rhiannon Spear, Sarah Fanet and Breege Smyth.

Now it’s time to get to work,’ added Jenni.

The process to select a candidate was delayed by both the coronavirus and the sudden death of Argyll and Bute SNP convenor John Macmillan.

Anthony Harrison, SNP acting convenor for Argyll and Bute, said: ‘I’m really delighted that Jenni has been selected to stand for the SNP next year.

‘We had a very impressive field of candidates here. Our local members have made the decision and we have an excellent candidate raring to go.

‘As an islander, Jenni brings a unique perspective to the table and understands the key issues facing Argyll and Bute.

Michael Russell MSP added: ‘I am delighted that Jenni has been selected and I look forward to working with her as she gets to know the people and the communities of this wide ranging and diverse constituency and to campaigning with her as she prepares for next year’s Holyrood election.

‘Living on Islay as she does, she already has a deep understanding of the particular challenges people face here and I am sure that she will make a great, hard-working MSP for everyone in Argyll and Bute.

‘I will miss the privilege of serving my home area in the parliament, but I can think of no one better able to take on that challenge.’