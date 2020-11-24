Isle of Luing Production Sale

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Cadzow Bros, Isle of Luing held their second annual production sale at Oban, conducted by United Auctions on Saturday November 14.

Although averages for all types of females was back on last year’s inaugural sale, as expected, a brisk trade saw the lots disperse widely across the UK, despite the restrictions in place for buyers.

Rising two-year-old purebred heifers in calf to a variety of Luing genetics, due in spring 2021, were keenly sought after averaging a pleasing £1,936 for 39 sold.

The top priced in-calf heifer (two years old) reached £2,730 and was purchased by I McKie, of Northumberland for his Lanton herd.

Over half of these in-calf females traded for more than £2,000, with the majority going to pedigree homes.

Similarly, four rising three-year-old heifers, all in-calf to different bulls, and also due next spring, averaged £1,523 and sold to a top of £1,680 to R McCarlie Ltd.

Bulling heifers were a steady trade, averaging £1,326 for 16 sold to a top of £1,470 to Mark Thomson of John Lawrie Tillyrie Ltd.

Isle of Luing bulls have been the foundation of many Luing herds throughout the UK and that history was evident.

Neil McGowan of Incheoch went to £6,300 to secure Luing Yanis, a Lochbroom Talisker son out of an Ardlarach female, also the top priced bull on offer.

Messrs Atkinson pushed hard and got Luing Yankee at £5,775, also a Talisker son, while HM Jarret got their pick, Luing Yanick for £5,250.

These well bred bulls sold well to average £4,380 for seven sold, an increase of £128 on the year.

Cows with autumn calves at foot were also in demand, selling to a top of £2,100 to Blarghour Farm, and averaging £1,208 for eight sold.

Mixed age cows, back in calf to the Luing, were a stickier trade, averaging £1,103 for 10, with a top of £1,890 to AJ Lambie.

Lot 52 was sold in aid of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, and was purchased by society chairman Mark Thomson for his Tillyrie herd at Kinross.

This roan bulling heifer was by Luing Wyvis and out of an Ardlarach female which is a daughter of Luing Lad.

Averages and top prices:

Bulling Heifers (17): average £1,322; top price, £1,470.

Bulls (7): average £4,380; top price, £6,300.

Cows with Calves at Foot (8): average £1,208; top price, £2,100.

In Calf Heifers (39): average, £1,936; top price, £2,730.

In Calf Heifers (3yr) (4): average, £1,733; top tice, £2,100.

Mixed Age Cows – I/C (10): average £1,103; top price, £1,890.