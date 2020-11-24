Concern as ‘large area of material’ creeps towards A83

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The old military road (OMR) will remain closed as a safety precaution as a large area of material has been observed to be slowly advancing in a steep channel above the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful following a long period of heavy rain.

The material, which consists of soil, mud and large boulders, has been gradually moving down the steep slope with teams monitoring its progress using CCTV stations across the hillside as well as markers to observe any changes in position.

In recent days the movement of material has accelerated even during drier spells and there is concerns that further heavy rain could cause a sudden failure.

While minor movements on the hillside are frequently observed by geotechnical teams monitoring the Rest and be Thankful, the scale of the material and gradual steady advancement of the debris in an area of deep soil is causing concern.

For safety, the OMR and A83 will remain closed overnight tonight, Tuesday November 24 and throughout Wednesday while teams continue to monitor and observe the raft of material on the hillside.

All traffic will continue to be diverted between Tarbet and Inveraray via the A82, A85 and A819.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland have teams patrolling across the diversion route 24 hours a day to help with any issues and keep traffic flowing.

Ferries are also available between Dunoon and Gourock as an alternative route to the standard diversion.

Engineers have paused operations directly beneath the steep channel for safety, however are progressing with mitigation work elsewhere on the A83 when safe to do so.

‘Teams have been actively monitoring the hillside since August and in recent days have noticed a particular area which has been advancing down the steep channel formed during the major landslips in August and September,’ said Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland.

‘While no significant volume of material has reached the A83 yet we’re concerned that due to the saturated hillside and on going movement a sudden landslide of unprecedented scale could occur

‘We very much appreciate the impacts being felt by local communities and business as a result of the ongoing situation on the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful.

‘We are doing all we can to provide the public with the most up to date information and are doing what we believe is necessary to protect road users.

‘We’ll continue to put safety first and do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.’