Your Pictures – November 20, 2020
Reader Chrissy Ryder took this week’s featured photograph.
Chrissy was up bright and early to capture this spectacular sunrise late last month from Argyll Caravan Park, Inveraray looking across Loch Fyne to St Catherines.