Police report – November 20, 2020

Possession of drugs

About 12.30pm on Thursday November 12 at Glen Park, Tarbert, a car was stopped and searched by police, during which a 50-year-old man was found to be in possession of cannabis. He was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.

Breach of liberation conditions

Between Wednesday November 11 and Friday November 13 in Crinan, police arrested and charged a 37-year-old man for contacting a woman, in breach of Investigate Liberation Conditions imposed by police investigating an allegation of domestic abuse. He was held for court and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Speeding motorist

A motorist was stopped after reportedly exceeding the speed limit on the A83 at Lochgilphead at around 6pm on Saturday November 14. The driver, a man aged 37, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vandalism to workshop

Between about 6pm on Wednesday November 11 and 2pm on Friday November 13, a window was smashed at Bellanoch Garage workshop, Lochgilphead. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Drunk driver

Police attended after a van was found to have been crashed into a ditch on the A846 near Bridgend, Islay at around 8.10am on Sunday November 8. A man aged 31 was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and subsequently a blood sample was taken for analysis.

Theft of kayaks

Between Monday November 2 and Monday November 9 at Killinallan Farm, Loch Gruinart, Islay, one large yellow kayak was stolen and another moved about 20 feet.

Subsequently the stolen kayak was washed ashore and recovered. Police are investigating and appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.