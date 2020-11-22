Letters to the editor – November 20, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Remote links for MPs

Sir,

The Electoral Reform Society is calling for an extension of virtual contributions for all MPs who are isolating – such as the PM recently – or otherwise unable to attend parliament due to the pandemic.

It follows Jacob Rees Mogg’s announcement of a partial return to remote proceedings for MPs after ex-minister Tracey Crouch – who has cancer – was unable to contribute to a debate on cancer last week.

The speaker, not ministers, should have the say over the handling of virtual proceedings, to remove party politics from the considerations.

These urgent changes must go beyond simply opening up contributions to MPs who are ‘extremely clinically vulnerable’. All representatives who are isolating or unable to attend must be able to speak up for their voters.

We noted as early as June that the abrupt shut-down of remote participation was bound to leave communities unrepresented as the pandemic continued to rage. The Commons took a step backwards in ending this too early.

MPs and voters need consistency and transparent standards for how these crucial democratic decisions are made.

We can’t have a return to the conga line chaos we saw in June, or the decisions simply being made on a whim by a minister.

MPs need clarity about how they can continue to represent their voters during this stark second wave and beyond.

There must be far greater transparency over how these decisions on participation are made, rather than ministers being forced to act at the last moment.

Since some MPs may be isolating or not safe to travel in person, there’s a real threat for democratic representation and political equality if remote participation continues to be strictly limited or indeed denied. Virtual proceedings in the summer were a real success in bringing parliament into the 21st century. Let’s learn from that and ensure all voters are heard.

Darren Hughes, chief executive, the Electoral Reform Society.

Coronavirus vaccine rollout plans

Sir,

SNP ministers must outline how they are planning for a Covid-19 vaccine rollout across Scotland.

People are understandably feeling positive about a potential vaccine for coronavirus, which is why it is critical for the SNP government to lay out the detail of its roll-out plans as a matter of urgency.

We can ill-afford to repeat the same mistakes we saw with the flu vaccination earlier this year.

Ministers need to set out what infrastructure is being put in place right now so they are ahead of the game when it comes to rolling out any vaccine across Scotland when it becomes available, and doing so fairly and effectively.

Getting this right will be particularly important for the Highlands and Islands with our dispersed population and challenging geography.

We must be assured that our region does not end up playing catch-up with the central belt which is an understandable concern locally, given the track record of this government in other matters affecting us.

Donald Cameron, Highlands and Islands MSP and Shadow Health Secretary.

More channels for Islay

Sir,

In the recent storms 12 houses at Bruach Gorm, Port Charlotte, using the communal West Highland Housing Association satellite dish lost half their sky channels including BBC 2 and STV.

As I write, it’s been 15 working days since at least three of us that I know reported the issue to West Highland, but not a word of a fix date.

The dish has done well for 13 years, but things degrade over time. I had an inkling this year there would be a dish problem and in the summer I bought a TV aerial kit for £16 – a lot cheaper than fitting a dish.

I put the aerial in the loft and there is a good reception, with BBC 2 and STV back. It is storm proof in the loft, though was disappointed with the lack of channels from the Bowmore transmitter.

I Googled it and the mast is a Freeview Light and lacks channels other UK areas enjoy. I use Sky HD freeview channels but with Sky you have to navigate the TV guide through all the blocked subscription channels to find the one you want to watch. Via the Bowmore mast the TV guide just lists the the Freeview channels, which is great.

Freeview said that there were more channels available on main transmitters than there was on relay transmitters, which play a vital role in providing more remote areas with TV coverage.

There are a lot of aerials on houses and I think Islay’s TV transmitters should get an upgrade to the same channels as other areas expect.

I will also raise this issue with those elected to improve our lives, including our MSP, MP, council leader Councillor Currie and Councillor Horn.

Colin M Campbell, Port Charlotte, Isle of Islay.

Nominate a brave child

Sir,

I think we all need a boost of positive news, so I would like to appeal to your readers to give a brave and special young person in your area the credit they deserve by nominating them for the 2021 WellChild Awards.

We are looking for inspirational children and young people who have defied the odds in the face of serious illness and the selfless nurses, doctors, brothers, sisters and friends who help care for them.

This is your opportunity to give them the recognition they deserve at a prestigious event regularly attended by WellChild Patron, The Duke of Sussex.

Nominations are open now so please get yours in before the closing date on Monday December 14 at noon. More information can be found on WellChild’s website or by calling 01242 530007.

Gaby Roslin, WellChild ambassador.