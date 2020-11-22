19th Argyll Scout Group – lockdown and beyond

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Face-to-face scouting ceased abruptly in mid-March 2020, but the Lochgilphead group has worked hard to ensure that the fun doesn’t stop. David Smart, Scout Leader, offers an insight into what’s been happening with the 19th Argyll Scout Group.

Since March, Scouts have been meeting each week on a Zoom call, keeping in touch, learning new skills and having fun – our family quizzes have been particularly popular and hotly contested!

Though we couldn’t have traditional camps, we have run lockdown camps with Scouts and Explorers camping in their gardens or in home dens, building fires and cooking outdoors.

As lockdown eased the Scout Association granted us permission for limited outdoor meetings and planning began for several events.

Our first hike in October was so successful that a second was organised for November 7 and 8.

On November 7, four of the older Scouts hiked nine miles as part of a revised Snowdrop Challenge.

It was a fantastic day and in the evening they camped out at home and cooked over open fires.

The senior Scouts were joined by 23 Scouts and Explorers on November 8 to hike a further seven miles in a circular loop around Carnasserie Castle.

At the end of the hike Finlay Love and Dan, Joe and Sam Anderson were presented with their Snowdrop Challenge Hike Badges and their Explorer neckies.

Joe, Sam and Dan were also presented with their Gold Chief Scout Awards, the highest award that can be gained in the Scout section.

To gain this award the brothers have worked hard over the past four years, developing skills, contributing to the running of the unit and learning leadership skills.

Due to the lockdown we could not take part in our traditional Remembrance Day events, so we built a programme to help Scouts think about this important commemoration.

Scouts painted Armistice stones and placed them on their local cenotaphs. On our most recent hike we took the opportunity to have a reflection and hold our two-minute silence.

A further series of outdoor activities are planned during the winter, COVID permitting.

Some of these events will be local hikes but leaders are also planning to run more adventurous activities in conjunction with Lochgoilhead National Scout Centre staff.

The past nine months have forced us to come up with new ways of delivering our programme – we have innovated and all learned new skills.

We continue to be amazed by the resilience and commitment of our young people and are looking forward to finally getting back to traditional Scouting as soon as possible.

We have been surprised that even during lockdown we have had new members join the unit.

If you have a young person aged over 10-and-a-half years old and would like more details on the 19th Argyll, please e-mail 19thargyllscouts@gmail.com or call David Smart on 07758 130 576.