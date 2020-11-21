Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – November 20, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Christmas cheer

It’s been some year, so congratulations to everyone who has pulled together to provide Christmas cheer for our towns and villages.

We have known the council was pulling out of funding festive trees and decorations for a while now, so it’s been no real surprise.

And it doesn’t really deserve too much flack for this. Budgets have been under pressure now for more than a decade and the pandemic has placed an additional burden on already-stretched resources and staff.

At least there were local people on the ball enough to realise we needed to do something and MacLeod Construction, RDS Forestry and McKerrals deserve credit this year for helping to light up Christmas.

No rest

We wholeheartedly support the Mid Argyll Chamber of Commerce call for an urgent meeting on the A83. Landslide mitigation work continues, but it is far from the answer.

Len Scoullar

We were sorry to learn of the passing of Argyll and Bute provost, Len Scoullar.

He was committed to his Bute ward and, as Councillor Currie said, the council chamber won’t be the same without him.