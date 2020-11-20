Announcements – November 20, 2020

DEATHS

CONNER – Peacefully after a short illness with his family by his side at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on November 14, 2020, David McArthur Conner in his 89th year, 15B Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband and best friend of Sally, much loved dad of Morag and David, loving wee granda of Craig, Ashleigh, Ross and Bryony and a loved and respected father-in-law of Iain and Donna.

FOULDS – Peacefully in Glasgow on November 12, 2020, Professor Wallace Stewart Foulds, aged 96 years, of Lochgair and Glasgow. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Holmes Foulds. Much loved father of Iain, Margaret and Alison. Loving Grandpa to Jonathan, David and Olivia, Stephen, Susan and Sarah, and Great-Grandpa to Isabella, Emilia, Sophie, George and Freddie. A private family funeral service will be held at Clydebank Crematorium on November 26 11.30 a.m. No flowers please. Donations if wished to the Macular Society.

MCCALLUM – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 16, 2020, Williamina McCallum (Wilma) in her 91st year, 17 Meadowpark, Campbeltown, dearly beloved mum of Linda, loving gran of Shirley, Billy, Kerry and Donna and a much loved great grandmother of Kyle, Christian, Josh, Taylor, Korri, Billy, Bailey, Halle and Jacob. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Wilma’s funeral will take place on Friday, November 20. The cortege will leave the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church at 1.00 p.m. We will turn left from the Church onto Longrow, heading to Aqualibrium Avenue, past the Cross and along the dual carriageway on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Wilma may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MUNRO – Suddenly at his home, 10 Burns Brae, Lochgilphead, on November 11, 2020, James Thomas Munro (Droopy), in his 59th year. Dearly loved father of Cara and Lynsey, beloved son of John and Mary Munro, dear brother of the late Kenny. A dear papa, uncle, nephew and cousin. A private funeral service will be held at Achnabreac Cemetery on Friday, November 20, 2020.

SMITH – Peacefully at the home of her daughter, Kilgarth, Lochruan Road, Campbeltown, with her family by her side, on November 11, 2020, Jane McVey Duncan (Jean) in her 76th year, Shermore, Witchburn Road, Campbeltown, devoted wife of the late James Smith (Jimmy) much loved mum of Duncan and Jane and a beloved granny of Ralphy, Catherine, James and Euan.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CHINN – The family of the late Alison Chinn would like to thank all our friends, neighbours and colleagues for their cards, messages and care following Alison’s death and for supporting us over the past couple of years. Special thanks to Dr Anderson and his G.P and nursing colleagues at Campbeltown Hospital, to the OT’s, physios, community nurses, paramedics and to Adina, the home carers and Carr Gomm, for all the care they gave to Alison. With thanks also to Kenneth Blair for attentive and professional services and to those who travelled with us to pay their last respects to Alison at Cardross Crematorium.

MACLEAN – Caroline, Michelle, Catrina and Elizabeth would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, phone calls and messages received following their recent sad loss. We were also very overwhelmed by the many who turned out to pay their respects on Neil John’s final journey, our thanks to you all. A special mention to his fellow brethren for their respectful turnout at Lodge 754. Grateful thanks to Rev. David Carruthers for a comforting and uplifting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their personal and professional services; to the Stag Hotel for fine Purvey and to Morna for beautiful floral tributes. Neil John will be sadly missed by us all.

MACLELLAN – The family of the late Mary MacLellan would like to thank neighbours and friends for the support and expressions of sympathy given on the loss of our beloved Aunt. Sincere thanks to Rev.Willie Crossan for a very comforting service at the graveside and to all who gathered to pay their respects outside the house as well as along the route of her final journey. Our grateful thanks to Kenny Blair and staff of T A Blair for the funeral arrangements and for their kindness, compassion and professionalism throughout. To the wonderful staff at the Ardshiel Hotel, many thanks for looking after us so well. We would also like to take this opportunity to express our appreciation for the care and support shown to Mary by her neighbour John, friend Kathleen and cousin Maria over the years, but especially when she became less mobile in recent times. Finally, a huge thank you, and our eternal gratitude, to all staff at Campbeltown Hospital and Medical Centre, to District Nurses, Shopper-Aide and Telecare who enabled Mary to live as she wished over the last few years, particularly in the recent trying circumstances. A heartfelt thanks to you all.

MACLENNAN – Alistair, Murdo and Marion would like to express their gratitude and thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, calls and cards received following the recent sad passing of Margaret. Special thanks to Ardnahein Care Home, Dunoon for the care and attention given to Margaret. Thanks to Rev. David Carruthers for a personal and comforting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for compassionate and caring arrangements and to Morna for lovely floral tributes. Finally our thanks to all who paid their respects on Friday as the funeral cortege left Ardrishaig.

IN MEMORIAMS

EDWARDS – A year of many tears has passed since we were devastated by the sudden loss of Rory on November 19, 2019. Gone from us but never far from our hearts and minds. In loving memory of Rory Dominic, beloved son, brother, friend and the most important of all, Daddy to his gorgeous girl Ivy Gillian. Loved, remembered and talked about every day.

Love you always son.

– Dad, Yvonne, Craig, Grace, David and family and friends at home and away.

MCGOUGAN – Treasured memories of James McGougan a beloved son and brother who passed away on November 21, 1986.

In our hearts your memory is kept

To treasure, to love and never forget

No verse, no flowers, no tears can say

How much we miss you every day.

– Your loving dad and sister Heather.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of Hector (Mac), taken from us on November 19, 2019.

A loving husband, father and father-in-law.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

– Agnes and family.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of Mac, a much loved brother in law and uncle. Always remembered with love.

– From Jean and family.

SMITH – In memory of James, who died November 22, 2019.

Remembered with fondness.

– Lorna and Russell, Kilmichael Glassary.