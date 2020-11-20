A83 meeting demanded as Argyll businesses suffer

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Continuing disruption at the Rest and be Thankful has prompted a business group to ask for an urgent meeting with transport Secretary Michael Matheson.

Mid Argyll Chamber of Commerce has written to Mr Matheson to demand that a meeting be convened of the A83 task force to thrash out the issue, following repeated closures of the trunk route, particularly during spells of heavy rain.

Chamber secretary Jane MacLeod wrote: ‘Businesses have co-operated with your government and Transport Scotland for long enough. It is time that the Scottish Government took immediate action to ensure business and Argyll and Bute survive current economic conditions.

‘Businesses in Argyll are suffering considerably due to the pandemic. The road closures, delays and loss of business are compounding the pandemic losses.

As you are aware there are three roads in Glen Croe – the A83, the old military road and a Forestry Commission road on the opposite hillside from the A83. Surely some work could be done to upgrade the Forestry Commission road to allow that to be used as an alternative when the OMR and the A83 are closed with such unfailing regularity?

‘I think it is essential that an immediate task force meeting is called and I would be grateful if you would make arrangements for such.’