Tributes to Provost Len Scoullar – ‘a gentleman and model councillor’

Tributes have been paid to Argyll and Bute Provost Len Scoullar, who passed away on Sunday November 15, aged 81, following a battle with illness.

Former Helensburgh councillor Billy Petrie, who served alongside Councillor Scoullar on the council for 13 years, described him as ‘a gentleman and a model councillor’.

Len Scoullar had been the council’s provost since October 2013 – succeeding fellow Bute member Isobel Strong – and represented people on the island of Bute as a councillor since 1999.

He also previously owned and operated the Black Bull Inn in Rothesay and was vice-chair of Bute Community Council, as well as chairing the Rothesay Winter Garden Trust.

Mr Petrie, who was the council’s convener and provost for many years until his retirement in 2012, continued: ‘I knew Len for a good number of years. I used to know him when I was chair of the tourist board, which had premises in Rothesay.

‘He did a great deal for his community and, when I was provost, he always acted in a commendable way whenever this or that was being discussed.

‘He looked after his community very well.’

Depute Provost Roddy McCuish, who chaired virtual council meetings during Mr Scoullar’s absence, said: ‘Len will be remembered most by many not just as the provost, but as a great provost.

‘His devotion to the area, his care for other people, and his drive to make a positive difference made him perfect for the role. I was proud to be his deputy.

‘All our thoughts and sympathies go to his family. He will be missed by us all.’

Councillor Bobby Good, chairman of the authority’s Bute and Cowal area committee, of which Mr Scoullar was a member as a councillor for the Isle of Bute ward, added: ‘Len will be very sadly missed by us all. He was a superb provost and passionate about Argyll and Bute.

‘He treated all with the utmost respect and kindness. A really good man, it’s a privilege to have known him.’

‘It’s difficult to imagine the council without Len,’ said council leader Councillor Robin Currie.

‘He was devoted to the area, and especially to his beloved Bute where he’d lived for more than 50 years.

‘Len worked hard to support our people and communities in various roles, which included speaking up for the future of our islands.

‘His genuine wish to help others made him a natural fit for the role of provost, for which many will remember him most.’

Councillor Currie added: ‘We will miss Len, and send our condolences to his family at this difficult time.’

Councillor Scoullar’s passing follows the death of Helensburgh and Lomond South councillor Ellen Morton, a former depute leader of the authority, in early October.