Rest to remain closed through Wednesday

Trunk road operator BEAR Scotland has confirmed that the old military road (OMR) local diversion route at the A83 Rest and be Thankful will remain closed overnight tonight (Tuesday November 17) and throughout Wednesday as a safety precaution due to continued heavy rain in the area.

The route was closed yesterday evening and remained closed all day on Tuesday due to heavy rain. A Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain is in place until Wednesday afternoon at 3pm.

All traffic is being diverted via the standard diversion via Crianlarich and Inveraray on the A82, A85 and A819, which BEAR Scotland personnel are patrolling to check for any problems and help ensure traffic is kept moving.

Ferry alternatives are also available from the Cowal peninsula.

‘Heavy rain has been falling in the area since this morning with further rain forecast overnight and throughout the day tomorrow,’ said Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland.

‘We need to ensure road user safety is upheld at all times, and with the wet weather continuing along with the saturated hillside we’ve taken the decision to keep the OMR closed as a safety precaution overnight and throughout Wednesday.

‘Our teams have been patrolling the diversion route to check for any issues and ensure that traffic is kept flowing on the route, and will continue to do so until the route is stood down.

‘We’ll be continually monitoring conditions in the area and the hillside throughout the weather front, with the OMR likely to remain closed until Thursday morning.

‘As ever we thank all road users and the local community for their patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.’