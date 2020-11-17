No change in Covid level for Argyll and Bute

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has again reiterated that Argyll and Bute may be able to drop down a Covid level ‘soon’.

Announcing the latest protection levels today in the Scottish Parliament, she said the Highlands would remain in level one and Argyll and Bute in level two.

But she made a special plea to everyone living in such areas.

‘Please do not assume that being in one of the lower levels means you can ease up. On the contrary, having fewer restrictions means the virus has more opportunities to spread,’ said Ms Sturgeon.

The changes announced today, she said, would provide the ‘best possible chance’ to ease restrictions in all parts of Scotland for Christmas – albeit in a ‘limited and careful way’.

The majority of Scotland’s 32 council areas saw no change today after the new tiers were brought in three weeks ago.

But from Friday, 11 local authority areas will move from level three to level four – Scotland’s toughest restrictions – for a ‘strictly limited period’ until December 11.

East Lothian and Midlothian will move down from level three to level two from next Tuesday, barring any upsurge.

Stirling had seen a ‘particularly sharp’ increase in the past week, she said.

Level One

Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles, Moray and the Highlands. People in Moray and the Highlands are being asked not to visit other people in their homes. From Thursday, it will be permissible for all areas in level one to meet outdoors with up to eight people from a maximum of three households.

Level Two

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, and Argyll and Bute.

Level Three

City of Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross, and Angus. Miss Sturgeon said she hoped that these areas would move to level two soon.

Level Four

City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian. Miss Sturgeon said that in all these areas there are grounds for ‘continued concern’.