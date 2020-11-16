Your Pictures – November 13, 2020
Minard reader John Paterson sent us this autumnal scene, taken on Monday November 9 using his Samsung phone.
It features Loch Fyne and Minard set against the bulk of 420-metre (1,377 foot) Beinn Ghlas.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
PIC:
no_a46YourPictures02_JohnPaterson