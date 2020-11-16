A83 and detour closed for days due to safety fears

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

With heavy rain forecast and ‘saturated’ slopes above Glen Croe, the decision has been made on safety grounds to close both the A83 and old military road local detour until Wednesday November 18 at the earliest.

The old military road (OMR) is to close overnight from 6pm on Monday November 16 and will remain closed throughout Tuesday as a safety precaution due to heavy rain moving in.

A Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued across the west coast of Scotland from midnight on Monday until 3pm on Wednesday, with between 75mm and 100mm (three to four inches) of rain forecast to fall at the Rest and be Thankful during this period.

All traffic will be diverted via the standard diversion route between Tarbet and Inveraray via the A82, A85 and A819.

Personnel from trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland will be patrolling the diversion route overnight and throughout Tuesday to assist with any issues and help keep traffic moving.

Alternative routes are also available via ferry crossings from the Cowal peninsula.

Whatever the weather, engineers continue to work on new landslide mitigation measures on the hill, including construction of an in-channel debris barrier.

The repairs required to facilitate a reopening of the A83, which included the reinstatement of pre-existing landslide catch fences following Storm Aiden, have now been completed. With high water saturation present on the scarred hillside, however, and wet weather predicted, safety is being put first and the road will remain closed.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘We’ve been assessing the hillside and saturation levels above the A83 ahead of the forecast heavy rain throughout the day, and we have taken the decision along with Transport Scotland to close the OMR from 6pm tonight and all day tomorrow (Tuesday) as a safety precaution.

‘With the wet weather to continue until late on Wednesday evening it is likely the route will remain closed until Thursday morning however we’ll continue to assess the route on a daily basis.

‘We understand the frustration this causes, however we need to put road user safety first at all times.

‘As ever we thank all road users and the local community for their patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.’