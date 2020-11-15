Police report – November 13, 2020
Possession of drugs
At about 11.35pm on Saturday November 7 in Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead, a 25-year-old man was stopped and searched by police and found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis. He was issued with a recordable police warning.
Drunk driver
A 36-year-old woman was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol after her car was stopped by police at around 1.20am on Sunday November 8 in Chalmers Street, Ardrishaig. She was charged with the offence and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.