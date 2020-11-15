Crinan Canal drained for maintenance work

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A project to replace lock gates on the Crinan Canal is underway, as the waterway was drained for the purpose.

The canal dubbed ‘Britain’s most beautiful shortcut’ will be out of commission over the winter as lock gates are replaced and dredging is carried out.

The 219-year-old canal sees in excess of 1,600 boats passing through it each year, but Scottish Canals has identified it as a priority for gate replacement due to condition, age and ‘criticality’.

Installation of new steel gates is due to take place between this month and February 2021.

The canal will clearly be closed to navigation for the duration of the installation works, and there may be restrictions on the towpath.

Dredging work is also planned, starting at Ardrishaig Harbour in January, at locations along the length of the canal until March 2021.

A wider project will also see improvements to bridges at Cairnbaan, Oakfield and Crinan Ferry.

PIC:

The canal drained at Cairnbaan earlier this week. no_a46CrinanCanal_drained01