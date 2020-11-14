News from the districts – November 13, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Tarbert and Gigha

Two Argyll charities have been selected for funding as part of a Scotland-wide £900,000 support scheme for the creative arts.

Creative writing, open air galleries, street art, family dance and drama performances are just some of the initiatives being supported by the Creative Communities Programme, delivered by Inspiring Scotland.

The programme will support 27 community-based charities working with communities where social or geographical circumstances make engaging with culture more challenging. A further 10 community organisations will be supported to progress ideas to the point where they can be more fully funded over the course of a second year.

Tarbert’s Templar Arts and Leisure Centre Trust will receive funding to ‘create a multimedia showcase reel of young people’s art and animation’, to be screened externally for viewing by the whole community.

The Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust has also been chosen for its project to look at how the island’s history has shaped the land and the lives of its people through storytelling, photography and theatre.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: ‘We recognise just how vital culture is to the future prosperity of communities across Scotland, particularly in light of the challenges posed by COVID-19. Our vision for culture in Scotland is that the transformative potential of culture is experienced by everyone.’

Campbeltown

Campbeltown Picture House (CPH) is one of four independent cinemas in Argyll to receive £3.55 million of emergency funding from the Scottish Government’s Independent Cinema Recovery and Resilience Fund and The National Lottery, through Screen Scotland to secure their immediate future.

Campbeltown Community Business Ltd, the charitable organisation that owns and operates CPH, was given £65,000 of funding, while The Tower Digital Arts Centre in Helensburgh received £81,328, West Coast Cinemas LLP, which owns Studio Cinema in Dunoon and Waterfront Cinema in Greenock, received £244,441, and Oban Phoenix Cinema received £61,818.

Regional Screen Scotland’s mobile cinema, the Screen Machine, which operates across the Scottish Highlands and Islands, Western Isles, North Ayrshire and Argyll and Bute, received £24,521.

The fund, which aims to bridge the immediate financial gap faced by independently owned cinemas as a result of Covid-19, will support 30 cinemas and two touring operators from across Scotland.

CPH manager Ellen Mainwood said: ‘We’re delighted to receive this generous grant from the Independent Cinema Recovery and Resilience Fund which will allow us to continue to maintain this important and historical building, as well as trade safely within the current guidelines.

‘This year has hit independent cinema hard, as it has everyone, so this grant provides essential support to allow the survival of the Picture House for residents and visitors.’

Loch Lomond

For the past six years, summer visitors to Loch Lomond Shores have enjoyed the bagpipes played by Argylls veteran Captain Bryan Warren as he fundraised for Erskine Hospital.

This year the pipes fell silent due to Covid restrictions, but undeterred Bryan continued to fundraise for the veterans’ charity in a slightly different way.

Three times a week, in a shortened summer season, Bryan stood outside the shopping complex with an Erskine collecting bucket and leaflets. His determination and hard work paid off and he raised a staggering £4,620.35.

Bryan, aged 82 and from Dumbarton, served in the Royal Army Service Corps and the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders. He has now raised £23,600 for fellow veterans since he began fundraising by the banks of Loch Lomond.

Support can be given to Erskine via the charity’s website.