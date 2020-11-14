Modern technology maintains piping tradition

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Coronavirus restrictions have made it difficult for many social activities and sports to continue.

This has been a particularly frustrating time for pipe band members and tutors, who have not only seen the cancellation of all their playing engagements and competitions in 2020, but since March they’ve not been able to get together to practice at all.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band had an active tutoring programme for pupils learning both the chanter and the drums. Prior to the lockdown over 30 pupils were attending weekly chanter group and drumming classes, catering for all ages and stages of learners from complete beginners up to pupils who are transitioning into the pipe band.

In addition, long term band tutor Rod Buchanan was also providing private chanter tuition to a number of pupils.

Determined to keep things going and to give an opportunity during the lockdown the band immediately stepped in to look at an alternative way of providing tuition to these pupils by offering to do this online.

This has proved to be extremely popular, with leading drummer Graeme McMillan providing online drumming tuition and around 30 pupils receiving online chanter tuition from Rod, ably assisted by Mary McSporran Moir who is an Advanced Higher music student in her final year at school and also a member of Mid Argyll Pipe Band.

Rod explained: ‘At the start of the lockdown there were so few things happening. The chanter and drumming classes, the pipe band and the school had all stopped functioning and initially we thought that some short online tuition might help to stop pupils from regressing.’

He added: ‘There are a number of limitations. Sound and picture quality can be poor or out of sync, especially in some of the remoter locations where internet reception is not always good, and not being able to play together with pupils is frustrating. But there are also advantages. Sessions can be tailored to the individual’s ability which has meant that no students get left behind as may have happened in a group, while more able students can be pushed on. We have also been able to offer tuition to pupils who are currently living or locked down outwith Mid Argyll.

‘We keep lessons quite short, normally 20-25 minutes and have been amazed at how well it has worked and, without exception, I would say that all pupils have progressed significantly over the past months.’

Among the wide range of pupils receiving tuition is Liz MacInally who recently moved from Ardfern to Orkney. Liz has just turned 75 and demonstrates that age is no barrier to learning the chanter.

‘I love to set myself new challenges as I get older,’ explained Liz, ‘and learning to play the chanter and pipes has been both challenging and rewarding. And I enjoy the craic!’

At the other end of the scale is Carly Cranston from Ardrishaig, who has recently turned eight years of age. Despite her age she has worked really hard to play on a full size chanter. ‘I want to be able to play the bagpipes,’ said a determined Carly.

Rod, Mary and Graeme have agreed to carry on with these lessons for the foreseeable future. They have also had a further offer of assistance from Christopher McCartan who is the new Mid Argyll Pipe Band pipe sergeant.

If you would like any information about these lessons, contact Rod by e-mail on kilmartin21@talktalk.net or on 07443 016444.

PICS:

Eight-year-old Carly at practice. no_a46OnlineChanter01

Liz enjoying her lesson in Orkney, as Rod offers guidance. no_a46OnlineChanter02