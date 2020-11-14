Inveraray books in after summer sale success
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
The annual Inveraray church sale defied the pandemic over the summer months to raise around £4,500 for church funds.
And, as one sale closed in the church hall, another opened.
The book sale features not just fiction and non-fiction, but CDs, DVDs, puzzles, jigsaws, games, Christmas cards and festive bric-a-brac, all available for bargain prices. The hall is open from 1pm to 4pm each Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the book sale, with the proceeds going to West Lochfyneside parishes.
PIC:
Volunteer Aline Aitken and friends, pictured during the summer church sale, where all coronavirus precautions were taken – and this approach continues during the book sale. 51_a46InveraraySale01