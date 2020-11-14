Crack team of architects wins award for Egg Shed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Colin Cameron

The architect firm behind Ardrishaig’s Egg Shed has received an award for the project.

Oliver Chapman Architects was handed the Ambassador Award at the annual Edinburgh Architectural Association (EAA) Design Awards.

The Egg Shed, which had historically been used as an egg grading station, has been revived from a disused building into an interpretation and community centre which tells the story of the Crinan Canal and the communities which lie on its banks.

The building, reconstructed by TSL Contractors and opened in August 2019, is now home to a living archive with stories, photos and memorabilia, much of it donated by the local community.

The Egg Shed, owned by Scottish Canals, is part of a wider regeneration of Ardrishaig Harbour.

The EAA Award judges felt that the Egg Shed ‘took an existing underused building from the location at the end of Crinan Canal and gave back something way beyond an average solution’.

The panel added: ‘The integration of the building use within the community, the awareness of the local fabric and proportionate dedication of floor space within the building was to be commended. The use of colour to celebrate the heritage of the building and it’s context was also applauded.’

PIC:

The 1.5 million Egg Shed project has won a design award for the architects. no_a46EggShed04