Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – November 13, 2020

We will remember them

It was a very different time of Remembrance in 2020.

People were not supposed to gather for public ceremonies to remember the sacrifices people have made – and continue to make – in conflicts.

Yet the pared-back, socially-distanced events – as wreaths were respectfully laid, rain fell and pipers played – had a quiet dignity of their own.

What we have been through in recent months compares in no way to the hardships endured in wartime, yet it possibly gives us some sort of idea.

Whether to give thought to the fallen or considering our own lives, taking time for reflection is no bad thing.

Above and beyond

Well done to Jilly and her team at the Square Peg. The recognition is richly deserved, but as Jilly says there are plenty of others going above and beyond to support people in the pandemic.

That is how we’ll come out the other end of this even stronger than before.

Common sense

Never mind bridges across the Clyde to Ayrshire and trekking through mountain glens. The solution proposed by Sir William Lithgow for the Rest, in our view, has simplicity and common sense written all over it.