Spooky fun on the haunted house ride

Argyll South Pony Club was very lucky with the weather and had a glorious day for the club’s annual Hallowe’en Fun Day.

It was held at Tarbert Arena on Saturday November 7 and the clever format kept within all Covid guidelines, allowing the young riders to enjoy their usual fancy dress element as well as some carefully structured mounted games.

Thanks to Ileene Duncan, the heritage paths and trails behind the arena were marked with spooky signs and the challenging route to the haunted house and the beastly barn was decorated by committee members Ulla and Mary-Lou with all sorts of ghouls and werewolves dangling from trees or lurking round corners.

The most daunting was the Gable End Ghost, who clearly surprised many of the ponies and their young riders. The spooky ride took 20 minutes and was clearly a highlight of the day as everyone is desperate to do it again another time with a different theme.

The Campbeltown contingent of the club turned out in force and had a very successful day relishing the challenge of Sheila MacCallum’s clever Covid-busting games which had them racing up and down the arena while having to skilfully steer their ponies.

It was truly a day of fun and laughter and a huge thank you from the club to everyone who helped to make this a memorable, happy day for so many in these difficult times.

Ghost Busters

1 Katie-Ellen Mellish (Nemo)

2 Louise Ralston (Nero)

3 Erin Ralston (Alex)

4 Alyssa McEachran (Tulip)

Ghoul Chasers

1 Ffion Lavery Jones (Dusty)

2 Rory Shaw (Libby)

3 Jessica Hopes (Dandy)

4 Amelie Ralston (Porridge)

Games 1

1 Louise Ralston (Nero)

2 Alyssa McEachran (Tulip)

3 Erin Ralston (Alex)

4 Katie-Ellen Mellish (Nemo)

Games 2

1 Rory Shaw (Libby)

2 Amelie Ralston (Porridge)

3 Jessica Hopes (Dandy)

4 Ffion Lavery Jones (Dusty)

PICS:

Rory Shaw and Libby are undaunted by a ghost lurking in the tree beside them. no_a46PonyClub01

The delighted young riders, fully recovered from the spooky events of the day, with their rosettes. no_a46PonyClub02