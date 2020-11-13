Jilly crowned Argyll and Bute’s High Street Hero

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

by Colin Cameron

Jilly Wilson was ‘pleased as punch’ to be Argyll and Bute’s regional champion in the High Street Heroes Awards.

Jilly, of Lochgilphead’s Square Peg, was recognised for supporting communities in Lochgilphead and in Tayvallich, working seven days a week to fulfil orders from her shop.

She and her small team of staff also fed between 120 and 180 Balfour Beatty and other essential workers during lockdown.

Jilly was one of 1,200 nominations across the country honoured as part of the High Street Heroes awards, part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign.

The awards recognise the people, businesses and organisations who have gone above and beyond to support their communities during the coronavirus restrictions.

Among those Highly Commended was Will Anderson of Muasdale Stores, while both Midton Acrylics and Salty Dog Cafe in Lochgilphead were honoured as High Street Heroes.

Jilly told the Advertiser: ‘I’m pleased as punch to have been able to help the community and my customers during the pandemic lockdown. But The Square Peg is not just me – it’s my staff and my customers, and we are all part of the local community. It’s so satisfying and rewarding to be able to say that we have helped one another and that someone has noticed.’

During lockdown The Square Peg kept going with phone and web orders, delivering goods locally and also sending parcels for members of the community and other local businesses.

Jilly added: ‘As I was travelling to and from Tayvallich and Lochgilphead every day, I also did shopping and collected prescriptions for people in Tayvallich.

‘The biggest thing, though, was feeding the essential workers – three meals a day, every day, at the height of lockdown. This was incredibly challenging with a necessarily small team, social distancing protocols, and the fairly basic cooking facilities of The Square Peg sandwich bar. What a sense of achievement, though, that we got it done.’

‘I really do feel there are lots of other high street heroes here in Lochgilphead and throughout Argyll who are equally deserving.

‘I am very proud of my staff who – if not all directly involved in the lockdown work – are extremely loyal and supportive and have been key to getting me through the last few months. Also key to that is my son, William, who – at age 15 – is a huge support and had little choice but to help!’

Jilly, front left, with some of her team (left to right): Emma Smyth, Jennifer Robertson, Ishbel Henderson and Karen MacRae. no_a46SquarePeg01