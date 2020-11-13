Give Mid Argyll kids something to unwrap this Christmas

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Salvation Army needs more donations to its Christmas appeal than ever before.

Covid hardship has taken its toll on many in the Mid Argyll community, says Morvern Finlayson, who first got involved in the appeal 12 years ago.

Because of the virus and the need to stick to Covid restrictions, handling people’s kind donations, the annual appeal has started earlier than usual.

The number of needy children, elderly and most vulnerable adults in the area who are on the list to receive festive cheer from the 2020 appeal has also increased significantly because of the pandemic, says Morvern.

Donations of new and unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the town’s Bank of Scotland. Masks must be worn, unless exempt, and social distancing respected.

The last day for donations is Friday November 27.

The appeal works with social workers, child workers and community-based care companies to make sure those who would most benefit from the appeal get a gift to open on December 25.

‘The wonderful people of Lochgilphead are generous every year without fail, and we are confident this year, despite Covid, it will be no different. We could not do this without them.

‘Whether it is through furlough struggles, job losses or illness we are definitely seeing an increase in the number of those needing our help this year, driven up because of Covid. Poverty is here in Lochgilphead, and without this appeal there are children who would have nothing to open on Christmas morning,’ said Morvern.

Gifts for teenage girls and boys are very much in demand this year as well as toys, hats, gloves, socks, chocolates, puzzle books and notebooks, toiletry sets for other age groups – a popular request high up on the wishlist is family games.

The donations are gathered into age-appropriate bundles by volunteers before being passed on to agencies working in the community. Donations of wrapping paper are also needed so parents and care workers can wrap the gifts themselves.

Last year about 280 children received gifts from the appeal and about 275 vulnerable and elderly, said Morvern.

‘We have many more on our list this year; please help,’ added Morvern.

PIC:

Morvern is looking for new and unwrapped gifts, and these can be dropped off at Lochgilphead Bank of Scotland. KG_T46-sallyarmyappeal