Favourable forecast allows A83 local detour to remain open

The old military road (OMR) is to remain open overnight tonight, Friday November 13, at the Rest and be Thankful, providing a local diversion route through Glen Croe while the main A83 carriageway is closed.

Heavy rain is, however, forecast throughout the weekend, and trunk road operator BEAR Scotland has said that it expects the OMR will be closed overnight on both Saturday and Sunday nights as a safety precaution due to the adverse weather.

On Saturday and Sunday nights traffic will be diverted via the standard diversion route between Tarbet and Inveraray via the A82, A85 and A819. Alternative ferry routes are also available.

A safety inspection will take place at first light on both Sunday morning and Monday morning, with the OMR expected to be in use during the daytime.

Teams are monitoring weather conditions in the area and closely assessing the hillside for any changes.

Engineers are continuing work to complete a programme of repairs to debris fences and instal additional landslip mitigation measures in the area.

‘Weather conditions look favourable this evening so we’re keeping the OMR open overnight tonight and throughout the day tomorrow, with teams continually monitoring the area for any changes,’ explained Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland.

‘The weather forecast for Saturday evening and Sunday is set to bring heavy rain to the area, and we expect to close the OMR overnight on both Saturday and Sunday night as a safety precaution.

‘We understand the frustration that this may cause however we need to prioritise safety at all times.

‘As ever we thank all road users for their patience while we do everything we can to safely address the situation at the Rest.’