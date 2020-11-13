Covid fails to stop Argyll Remembrance

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Coronavirus restrictions meant that public gatherings for this year’s Remembrance Sunday events were severely curtailed.

Just a sprinkling of socially-distanced onlookers were present to witness simple but moving acts of remembrance as wreaths were laid at war memorials and pipers sent the haunting Flowers O’ the Forest echoing round the hills and lochs of Argyll.

People may not have been able to gather on November 8, but whether standing on doorsteps, sitting in the queue at the A83 old military road or braving showers at war memorials, the sacrifices of so many over multiple conflicts past and present were remembered at 11am in silent contemplation.

Perhaps the experiences of the past eight months of pandemic on these shores allow us to better relate, in some small way, to the unimaginable horrors and threats, both visible and hidden, faced by those caught up in war – including those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of others.

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and in the absence of a public event this year Lochgilphead Parish Church minister, Reverend Hilda Smith, came up with a moving video of Remembrance, posted on Facebook just before 11am on Sunday.

In Tarbert, Aggie Dennis also had a video made ahead of Remembrance Sunday, with the help of Janet West of Pure West Media. Readings were by James MacLellan, Rodger Crooks, Jamie Blair and Amber Blake, with pipers John B Hunt and Ali Duff.

One way or another, pandemic or not, we will remember them.