Calls grow for independent bullying probe

Pressure continues to build on health and care bosses to instigate an independent investigation into staff bullying across Argyll and Bute.

A staff survey, commissioned by NHS Highland early in 2020, revealed that 68 per cent of respondents said they had experienced bullying and harassment. In total, 446 (29 per cent) of 1,540 NHS staff at Argyll and Bute HSCP, plus 62 former employees, responded to the independent survey.

In response, the HSCP set in motion a ‘Healing Process’, a new Employee Assistance Programme and an independent ‘Speak Up’ service.

But many believe the HSCP’s actions do not constitute an independent investigation.

Two separate letters have been sent this week to Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport Jeane Freeman making this point.

Adding weight to the argument is the fact that the 2019 Sturrock Report into bullying in the northern part of NHS Highland recommended that a separate independent probe be carried into the Argyll and Bute region of the health board.

The first letter, signed by former HSCP staff, union representatives and politicians, asks that Ms Freeman instruct a ‘QC-led investigation, such as the one conducted by John Sturrock, of the functioning of management of Argyll and Bute, which will include both NHS and social care staff, as well as former staff members who wish to participate. It is our hope that such a review will help to transform Argyll and Bute HSCP and address the serious concerns regarding the culture of bullying and harassment.’

MP for Argyll and Bute Brendan O’Hara was also compelled to write to Ms Freeman after an earlier approach by politicians and unions to the HSCP and Argyll and Bute Council failed to gain agreement to an external investigation.

On November 9 Mr O’Hara wrote to Ms Freeman that HSCP staff ‘simply do not believe that a senior management-led staff survey is an adequate replacement for the independent review’. He added that any claim that the survey was an adequate response to the Sturrock recommendation was ‘preposterous’.

Calling for an independent investigation, Mr O’Hara added: ‘We have seen too many careers stall or end prematurely and too many individuals suffer long-term mental and

physical health problems due to the culture that existed and the shroud of secrecy that accompanied it.’

The Healing Process has meanwhile been ‘well received’, according to NHS Highland, as it revealed that 154 people have registered since its launch at the end of May.

It is open for registrations until February 2021, and anyone signing up has access to one-to-one discussions (remotely), independent psychological therapies and/or independent review panel discussions (remotely). People will also have the opportunity to receive a formal apology for the harm they have suffered.